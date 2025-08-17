Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vacant house catches fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant house on Eleventh Street Saturday evening.

The house was fully involved in the fire when firefighters arrived on the scene just after 7:30 p.m. Emergency crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes, but the house was left with heavy fire damage.

A neighbor reported the fire after seeing smoke coming from the house. According to LFD, witnesses said the house had been vacant for about a year, but they recently began seeing people going in the home daily. However, there were no utilities going to the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

