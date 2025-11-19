Utility companies warn customers about scams on Utility Scam Awareness Day

LAFAYETTE PARISH — November 19 is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and utility companies across the country are warning customers about common scams targeting their personal information and money.

Scammers often threaten to disconnect service unless customers make immediate payments with prepaid cards. Another common tactic involves scammers claiming customers overpaid their bills and requesting personal information to process fake refunds.

Cleco reminds customers that legitimate utility companies will never ask for immediate payment or personal information through unsolicited calls or messages.

"Think before you act," the company advises. If something seems suspicious, customers should call their utility company's customer service center directly to verify any claims before providing information or making payments.

