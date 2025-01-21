Urgent: Stay Off Roads Due to Hazardous Conditions

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Police Department is urging residents to strictly avoid unnecessary travel due to extremely hazardous road conditions caused by heavy snowfall.
Police say there is an increase in vehicle traffic despite the severe weather conditions. They strongly advise staying indoors unless absolutely essential.
If travel is unavoidable, please exercise extreme caution and:
- Reduce speed significantly
- Maintain a safe following distance
- Avoid sudden braking or acceleration
- Be aware of black ice and other potential hazards