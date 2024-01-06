UPDATE: Youngsville officials have released another revision to the parade route

A couple of days after announce changes to Youngsville's Mardi Gras celebration, the mayor has released an updated route for the parade.

He's got some "tough love" for residents, as well.

"As promised, an updated route balancing a lot of your concerns. Some will love it and some will hate it. I get it. However, this is it for 2024 as we’re six weeks away from the parade. I appreciate all of your feedback and thank you for listening to me as well. I challenge you to look through multiple lenses and not just simply using your own. That’s what I try to do as a leader to see the collective perspective," Mayor Ken Ritter wrote in a Facebook post.

Changes are inevitable, he says.

"The fact is that this parade has blown up over the last couple of years in length and popularity which brings unique challenges for public safety. There is limited room to continue growing it responsibly at the current trajectory so we need to adapt," he wrote. "Finding that balance is important so that we can continue this tradition indefinitely. The parade is the conversation today but it’s not a unique challenge limited to just a parade route. We deal with related issues daily on how to balance and manage our growth. It’s why we’re the city we are today."

Ritter says the city has grown together, "and this challenge will be no different."

Citizens will have more opportunities to have their say - after Mardi Gras is over, he says.

"We will have a special public hearing after this year’s parade to continue listening to your feedback. If changes are warranted for 2025 you’ll be included earlier and decisions make collectively," he wrote. "Let’s not let the difference of opinion here divide us but rather unite us to make Mardi Gras in Youngsville sustainable."

This year's parade Start will be Fairhaven Subdivision. Finnegan Way & Chemin Metairie Pkwy

It will end at the Clock Roundabout. Iberia & Lafayette Street

Here's the map:

And here's the mayor's post: