UPDATE: Third arrest made in slaying

LAFAYETTE, La. — A third person has been arrested in the deaths of two men who were shot inside a Louisiana Avenue business last month.

Two teens, both 17, already have been booked, each with two counts of first-degree murder. On Thursday, US Marshalls Violent Offenders Task Force in conjunction with Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office arrested Abram Landry, 24, of Lafayette. He also has been booked on a warrant for two counts first-degree murder, police say.

Two men have died; the first was Johnny Trailer Jr., 48, a barber and assistant girls' basketball coach at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy.

The second man, Quincy Duhon Jr., 19, died about a week later of his wounds, police said.

