UPDATE: Suspect in Sunday domestic incident booked

A Gueydan man has been booked into jail following a domestic incident that happened Sunday afternoon in Lafayette and included an officer-involved shooting and a multi-vehicle crash.

Drevian D. Dugas, 23, was booked with two counts domestic abuse battery, two counts aggravated assault, false imprisonment where the offender is armed and on multiple active warrants out of Vermilion Parish, records at the Lafayette jail indicate. As two investigations are underway, additional charges may be pending.

Lafayette Police say his arrest followed an incident that happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the 100 block of Shady Ridge Lane, with a domestic disturbance involving guns was reported.

When they arrived, they found two victims who told them that Dugas had a rifle and a third victim with him; officers called in the SWAT team to help.

Officers were trying to stop Dugas' vehicle in the 100 block of New Center Drive when the officer-involved shooting happened; Louisiana State Police are investigating that aspect of this incident.

After that happened, Dugas drove off - with the victim still inside, police say. Dugas was driving erratically, with police in pursuit. He hit a vehicle on Kaliste Saloom Road near the Lake Farm intersection, flipping that car. Dugas vehicle then slid into oncoming traffic, hitting another car.

An LPD unit pinned Dugas' car in, to keep him from leaving and hurting anyone else, police say.

The person that Dugas had with him was transported to a hospital in stable condition. The person who was in the car that flipped was transported to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. Dugas was taken into custody, and also was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Lafayette Police are investigating the original domestic incident. LSP are investigating the officer-involved use of force, a spokesperson for LPD says.