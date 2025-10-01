Update: Suspect Arrested in Monday Homicide

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette, LA – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that occurred on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Challis Prejean, 23, of Lafayette, LA, was taken into custody without incident. The arrest was made with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Prejean was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

First-Degree Murder

Attempted First-Degree Murder

Illegal Discharge of Weapons

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

The Lafayette Police Department has identified the female victim in this morning’s fatal shooting as Gerardette Burke, 53, of Lafayette.

The preliminary investigation suggests the suspect began firing at the male victim, and Ms. Burke, who was in the immediate vicinity, was also tragically struck by gunfire, a release states.

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department are actively investigating this homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAFAYETTE, LA – The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning, Monday, September 29, 2025.

At approximately 6:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

Upon arrival, officers located a Black male and a Black female victim, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The female victim succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital and was pronounced deceased. The male victim is currently listed in stable condition.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive family notification.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.