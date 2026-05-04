UPDATE: Stolen horse trailer recovered; arrest made

The horse trailer, truck and horse supplies that were stolen last month have been recovered.

The Youngsville Police Department reports that everything that was stolen was recovered.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's SWAT team helped to arrest the man who is accused of stealing the items.

Koby Albanese was booked with simple burglary, motor vehicle theft, flight from an officer, and unauthorized use of a moveable.

Albanese also was booked on an outstanding warrant.

A quick search of court records shows that Albanese, 39, has a long criminal history including arrests for theft, burglary, drugs and weapons charges.

Here's the original story:

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Police are asking for help in solving a burglary.

On April 29, 2026, officers with the Youngsville Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary and vehicle theft at 200 block of Chemin Agreeable Road.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a horse barn on the property had been forcibly entered. The victim reported that a 2016 GMC Sierra with a Louisiana license plate Z388849 was stolen from the location. Additionally, a horse trailer with a Louisiana license plate L409307 was taken.

Further investigation revealed that several items were removed from the barn office and tack room. Stolen property includes multiple horse saddles, horse medications, wheelbarrows, wood carvings, a laptop computer, and the hard drive for the property’s camera system, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Youngsville Police Department at (337)856-5931 or 911.