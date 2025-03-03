UPDATE: Second victim dies after Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — A second person has died following a Saturday house fire.

Lafayette firefirghters say Katrina Jeanbatiste Nathan, 52, has died from the injuries she sustained in the South Orange Street fire.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the kitchen on the stovetop. Investigators determined that both occupants were in the bedroom when the fire started. There were no indications that smoke alarms were in the dwelling. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

Firefighters reported that Ronald Williams, 44, and their dog, died. Nathan was critically injured.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Lafayette Fire Department was called to the 100 block of South Orange Street, where a house was on fire. Upon arrival, responders found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Inside, firefighters found two adult occupants in a bedroom. Both were taken to a local hospital. The man, Ronald Williams, 44, died from his injuries. The woman remains in critical condition. The occupants' dog also died in the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the house sustained heavy damage.