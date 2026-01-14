UPDATE: Search committee sets schedule for president search

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Presidential Search Committee voted to accept their charge and approve the search timeline and search advertisement during today’s inaugural Search Committee meeting on Wednesday.

The approved timeline below is subject to change at the Committee’s discretion:

February 11 – Preferred date for applications

February 13 – Committee receives list of candidates

February 19 – Committee meets in Baton Rouge to review applicant materials and select semifinalists

February 23 - 24 – On-campus interviews occur this week, and finalists selected

February 27 – Special Board Meeting: Finalists presented to full Board and interviews conducted

Information regarding the search, including the position's advertisement, can be found on the UL Lafayette Presidential Search Webpage here: https://ulsystem.edu/ul-lafayette-presidential-search