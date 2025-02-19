UPDATE: Police looking for man indicted in Carencro slaying

Four people have been indicted in the October 2024 slaying of a Church Point man, and although three have been booked a fourth is still at large.

Police found the body of Isaiah Sam, 22, in a vehicle that crashed into a frontage road hotel. Investigators believe the shooting happened shortly before that, on Interstate 49 in Carencro.

Jaylen Jamal James, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was indicted on one count first-degree murder and four counts attempted first-degree murder, and is still at large, according to Carencro Police.

Already arrested and booked are Jerimiah Jerome Brown Jr., 21, of Lafayette; Damien Jacolby Doucette, 24, of Lafayette; and Deandre James Hypolite, 23, of St. Martinville. They each were indicted on one count first-degree murder and four counts attempted first-degree murder.

"The two detectives that have investigated this case have done an outstanding job of gathering all of the facts and presenting a solid case to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution," Carencro Chief David Anderson said.

If you know the where abouts of Jaylen Jamal James, please contact the Carencro Police Department at (337) 896-6132.

At the time of the shooting, Carencro Police told us they were called to the Super 6 Hotel on the NW Frontage Road, where they found a truck that had hit the building. Inside they found Sam, who was dead, police say. Four other passengers in the truck were not injured by the gunfire, police say.