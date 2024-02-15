UPDATE: Pedestrian pinned between parked cars by alleged drunk driver has died

UPDATE: A pedestrian who was injured when an alleged drunk driver slammed into a parked car has died, police say.

Jermaine Devine Britton, 40, of Breaux Bridge, died from his injuries, Lafayette Police say.

He was hurt on Mardi Gras when a woman accused of driving drunk drove her vehicle into a parked car, trapping Britton between two parked cars. Another pedestrian also was hit, and six children in the car with the alleged drunk driver also were injured.

One charge against Kayley Thibeaux, 23, has now been upgraded to vehicular homicide. She also was booked with first-offense DWI with child endangerment; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, six counts vehicular negligent injuring, six counts violation of child restraint law, and careless operation.

The accident is still under investigation, police say, but here's what they have determined so far:

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Sterling Street.

Thibeaux allegedly was driving a vehicle on the street and ran into a parked car. That impact pushed the parked car into another parked car - and pinning a pedestrian between them. The impact also pushed the parked car into another pedestrian and hit yet another parked car.

The parked cars weren't occupied, but there were six children in Thibeaux's car and police allege that none of them were properly restrained. All six children, along with the two adult pedestrians, were transported to the hospital; police say the children were in stable condition as was one of the pedestrians, but one pedestrian was in critical condition.

Police allege that Thibdeaux showed signs of impairment, so they took a breath sample and allegedly found her BAC to be .113 percent

As of Wednesday, Thibeaux remained in Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.