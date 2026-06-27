UPDATE: Only minor injuries sustained in Lafayette car crash, fires, police say

LAFAYETTE, La. — UPDATE: According to Lafayette Police Department, two people were left with minor injuries following the crash that ended in two vehicles on fire Saturday.

One person was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

ORIGINAL: Two vehicles caught fire after crashing on US 90 near Southpark Road Saturday afternoon in Lafayette.

The incident caused multiple lane closures that have now reopened.

There are no details available on the condition of either vehicle's occupants. KATC will release an update when more information is released.