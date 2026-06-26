UPDATE: One person killed in crash that shut down Johnston Street

UPDATE: According to Lafayette Police Department, a pickup truck and a motorcycle crashed into each other in the southbound lanes of Johnston Street near E Broussard Road, leaving one person dead.

Two people were on the motorcycle, turning onto Johnston Street, when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a pickup traveling south. The motorcycle's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still on scene, and southbound lanes remain closed.

We will provide an update when the road is reopened.

——————————————————————

ORIGINALS: Lafayette Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a major crash on Johnson Street.

Cpl. Ken Hardy said the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.

——————————————————————

The Lafayette Police Department is currently on scene at the 6900 block of Johnston St., in regards to a major traffic trash accident. Patrol Officers and Traffic investigators are currently on scene.

Motorist should avoid the immediate areas as the southbound lanes to Johnston St. are currently shutdown.

An update shall be provided as Traffic Investigators gather details and the roadways open up.