UPDATE: Murder arrest in fatal fire

A Lafayette woman is under arrest following a Monday morning house fire in the 200 block of Latin Dr. that left one person dead and two others injured.

As a result of a joint investigation by the Lafayette Fire Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Kalayshia Lagrange was arrested on multiple charges.

Lagrange is facing one count of Second Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with the fire in which Malayshia Conley, 19, was killed.

Lagrange was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the aforementioned charges. No further information is available at this time.