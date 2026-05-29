UPDATE: More defendants plead guilty in visa scheme

Federal prosecutors have negotiated more guilty pleas in the wide-ranging visa scheme announced last summer, and more are scheduled this month.

In July, federal authorities announced the indictment of two chiefs of police, a former chief and a city marshal; they were accused of participating in a scheme to sell visas to immigrants. Now, all but one has pleaded guilty - and that last defendant is set to plead guilty next week.

As prosecutors described the scheme, an Oakdale businessman was accused of bribing the law enforcement agents to create fake crime reports so that immigrants could get "nonimmigrant U-Visas," which are granted to immigrants who are victims of crime or witnesses to crimes in the United States. They're named in a 21-page, 62-count indictment, which alleges the scheme operated in central Louisiana for almost 10 years.

So far:

Michael "Freck" Slaney, former Ward 5 Marshal in Oakdale, pleaded guilty on May 12 to count one of the indictment, a charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. As part of the agreement, he surrendered four bank accounts and some DeRidder property to the government as a forfeiture. His sentencing was set for September 10; he faces up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Chad Doyle, former Oakdale Chief of Police, pleaded guilty on May 20 to count one of the indictment, the conspiracy charge. As part of the agreement, he surrendered four bank accounts, a vehicle and the contents of a safe deposit box. His sentencing also was set for September 10; he also faces up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Tebo Onishea, former Glenmora Chief of Police, pleaded guilty on Thursday to count one, the conspiracy charge. His sentencing is set for September 2; he also faces up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Chandrakant "Lala" Patel of Oakdale, the businessman, also entered a guilty plea on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to count one, and to count 54, a money laundering charge related to a $64,000 certificate of deposit. As part of the agreement, Patel forfeited to the government eight bank accounts, the contents of a safe deposit box that included gold bars, jewelry and coins; five pieces of property in Oakdale, the certificate of deposit worth $64,000, and two vehicles. His sentencing is set for September 10. He faces up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on the conspiracy charge, and up to 10 years and $250,000 in fines on the

The sole defendant left is Glynn Dixon, former Forest Hill Chief of Police,who was indicted on conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud and one count money laundering. His change of plea hearing is set for June 4.

The case started a couple of years ago, when agents with the Lafayette Homeland Security Office received a tip about possible visa fraud, and those agents launched an investigation that eventually involved the U.S. Attorney's Office, the IRS, the FBI, Louisiana State Police and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the indictment, Patel himself was granted a U-visa in 2023, based on his alleged status as an armed robbery victim.

The law enforcement officers were paid $5,000 per name by Patel, the indictment alleges. Patel would give names to the LEOs, and they would generate crime reports that listed the person either as a victim or a witness to a crime. Usually, it was an armed robbery, explained Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook. There were "hundreds" of names, he said.

The indictment names 24 alleged crime victims, and all of them have the last name Patel.

To see our story about the indictment, click here.