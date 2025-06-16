UPDATE: Man arrested in weekend shooting is a police officer

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — UPDATE: The man arrested in a shooting that happened this weekend in Youngsville is a Carencro Police Officer.

Youngsville Police booked Zachary Segura with negligent injury after a woman was injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Carencro Police confirm that he's one of their officers, and that he's on administrative leave at this time.

the shooting faces one count of negligent injury.

A woman was found shot inside a vehicle in Youngsville around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Youngsville Police Department responded to reports of someone shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Lafayette Street (Youngsville Highway) and Copper Meadows Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to police.