UPDATE: LCG releases the latest on storm clean-up

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reports that more than 80 percent of the requests for debris pick-up have been completed.

More than 6,400 requests to pick up debris from the recent storms have been received, officials say. These figures are for people who live inside the city limits of Lafayette, or in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

Currently there are 19 trucks collecting debris daily, 17 of which are via contract. As of June 12, crews have collected approximately 22,000 cubic yards of debris since initial deployment. Collection efforts will continue 7 days per week until all storm-related debris is removed.

LCG’s contractors are expecting the first round of debris pickup throughout the city and unincorporated areas of the parish to be completed this weekend, and the second pass to start Monday, June 17. This second pass will include coverage of existing routes, so additional notice is not required for collection.

Collection Times: Collection efforts will continue, including weekends, until completed. Due to the excess volume, the debris may not be removed on your regular collection day.

Types of Debris Collected :

Yard Waste: Limbs, branches, and cut up trunks/logs. Construction Debris: Small amounts of neatly-piled fence boards and roof shingles, subject to LCG’s confirmation it is storm-generated debris.

Separation of Debris : All debris should be at least three feet away from obstructions like fire hydrants and mailboxes and should not be placed under power lines or in drainage ditches. Do not mix yard waste and other types of debris as that will delay the removal of the material.

Non-Eligible Debris: Piles of trash that are not storm-related will not be removed.

Safety Precautions : To prevent accidents, do not place debris under power lines, near gas meters, or close to fire hydrants.

Compliance: It is crucial that residents follow these guidelines to ensure the debris can be collected efficiently and safely.

Residents can call 311 or 337-291-8517 with any questions about debris pickup. If in need of tree or debris removal assistance, call 232-HELP or 211 or fill out this form: https://www.tfaforms.com/4846998 [tfaforms.com].