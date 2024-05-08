UPDATE: LCG releases auditor's notes on fiber discrepancies

Last month, we reported about the audit of the Guillory Administration's last year in office - including a finding that some people were receiving more services from LUS Fiber than they were paying for.

When we read that finding, we asked LCG officials for that list and they sent it to us yesterday.

On it are several people who the document indicates are receiving more enhanced LUS Fiber services than they were paying for. But when we spoke with them, they say otherwise.

Guillory's spouse and another close relative are on the list. The audit notes state that the account in his wife's name is paying for basic phone, 300 Mbps internet, and Connect TV with a sports package, 50 DVR hours and three streams. She's receiving basic phone, 300 Mbps internet and Connect TV with premium movie suites, 1,000 DVR hours and 10 streams. The notes say there are two set top boxes for digital services registered and "both appear on the Mayor President account."

His relative's account is paying for 100 Mbps internet, and receiving that plus Connect TV expanded basic with 50 DVR hours and three streams, the document states.

We asked Guillory about this, and he emailed us screen shots of his checking account register, showing payments to LUS that ran roughly $200 per month - with some as much as $415 - for his home account.

"This is the first time I've seen this and all I know is, I pay monthly and I paid what I was billed. If they gave me free services, I didn't know it and I wasn't using it," Guillory said.

He said he's not sure what the "10 streams" even means.

"We have three TVs in my house. I don't even know what that means," Guillory said, adding he didn't even realize that the LUS Fiber ConnecTV wasn't cable at first.

"I didn't even know I was streaming, I thought it was cable," Guillory said. "I'm clueless."

Guillory added that he thinks the audit notes "are political," and asked that we let people know his future plans.

"I ain't running for Mayor President again," he said. "I'm thankful for the time. I feel we were able to help some folks and I loved the time there and the people I worked with. But I did my time."

Also on the list is attorney Greg Logan, who was City-Parish Attorney for Guillory. His services billed and configured match, but the notes indicate he is receiving three-year contract pricing and "recently deactivated ConnecTV - was provisioned with far more options than what was being paid for."

Logan says he'd like to know what that means, because he ordered and was paying for the highest level of ConnecTV. He sent us his LUS Fiber bills for the past three years, and they show he was paying for ConnecTV Basic, ConnecTV Expanded Basic and ConnecTV Digital Plus, along with 50 DVR hours and two additional streams.

"The bill clearly reflects what package I had, and it was the highest package," Logan said.

Another member of the legal team, Assistant City Attorney Mike Hebert, is receiving 100 Mbps service while paying for 60 Mbps service, the notes allege. The document also includes a note stating that all set top boxes at his home address are on "stand-by" status, but adds there is "no documentation regarding the equipment is attached to the account, nor is there a test user agreement on file."

Hebert said he's not positive about the 40-mbps discrepancy in his service, but the notes next to his name gave him a clue.

"Years ago, I agreed to be a beta tester for LUS Fiber, so if they had something new they wanted to try out, they could do it at my house. I had techs come to my house and put different things on my service, to try out different user services. Some of it worked and some of it didn't," he said. "When they tried those things out, I didn't get a bill for it or anything. There was no tester agreement because they just asked me, and I said yes. That might be what the difference is."

Hebert said he's been LUS Fiber's attorney since it was formed years ago, and the system has regularly asked folks within LCG to let them test new products or services at their homes.

Also on the list are three former department heads in the Guillory administration. One was paying for what he was receiving, the audit notes state. Another was receiving Media First service with the premium movie suite but wasn't paying for it. And the third was receiving a premium movie package but wasn't paying for it, the audit alleges.

The audit in question looks at how the city's business was conducted while Guillory was Mayor-President in 2023, but the responses are from the current administration of Mayor-President Monique Boulet. The work on the audit began in January, right after Boulet was sworn in.

One of the findings was that some people were receiving LUS Fiber packages that either were being billed at a lower cost than they should have been - or weren't being billed at all. Providing services for free is a violation of the state constitution, auditors noted.

In response, the Boulet administration said they are implementing new policies that require documention from a customer before changes are made to services, adding that "LUS Fiber staff will not make provisioning changes without an order," the response states. This fix is expected to take two to four months to complete.

Here's the audit: