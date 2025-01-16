UPDATE: Lawsuit filed over Rigid Constructors management

There's a legal battle going on between a contractor and the man who ran the company, The Current is reporting.

In a legal dispute, the owners of drainage contractor Rigid Constructors accuse the company’s former CEO of fraudulent activities, including embezzlement, mismanagement, self-dealing and financial statement misrepresentation — all totaling more than $50 million over about a three-year period, the newspaper reports.

The alleged misconduct took place from 2021 to 2023, Rigid claims, citing the results of a third party investigation it launched in October 2023. The time frame coincides with the company being awarded tens of millions in flood prevention contracts awarded by Lafayette Consolidated Government during the Guillory administration, the newspaper reports.

Under then-CEO Cody Fortier’s watch, Rigid secured a number of flood prevention contracts from LCG, including the spoil bank removal project in St. Martin Parish, which violated the state’s public bid laws, and the still-incomplete Homewood detention ponds — two expensive, controversial projects that led to multiple lawsuits and became campaign fodder in the 2023 mayoral election, which saw Mayor President Josh Guillory unseated, the newspaper reports.

