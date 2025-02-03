UPDATE: Lake Charles man booked after multi-parish crime spree

A Lake Charles man is in the Lafayette Parish jail Friday, accused of a crime spree across several parishes.

Shannon Morris, 36, was arrested on Friday in Lafayette, where law enforcement allege his four-parish crime spree ended in Duson.

It started with a stolen vehicle in Calcasieu Parish, Lafayette deputies say. Morris then traveled to Acadia Parish, committing various additional crimes. Morris was able to elude capture in Acadia Parish and later entered Lafayette Parish, where further offenses occurred.

Morris was ultimately taken into custody by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Morris was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for First-degree Rape, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.

This investigation remains ongoing, Lafayette deputies say. We've reached out to officials in Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes to see what charges they have for him.

On Friday, Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert told us that his officers were called to the Burger King Friday morning.

Witnesses said a man came to the restaurant and asked to use the phone. Once he finished, he left and approached an employee there, who was sitting in a vehicle. She rolled down her passenger side window to see what he wanted, and he pulled a gun.

The man got into the car, hit the worker in the head with his gun, and forced her out of the car. He drove away, and the police were called.

While they were there, police were notified of an armed robbery at Wal-Mart. When they arrived, they learned the man had used the stolen car to drive to Wal-Mart, again pulled his gun and took the phone of a shopper who was walking into the store. He fled, again in the car he stole from the Burger King.

Officers learned during their investigation that a string of similar incidents in Iowa, Acadia Parish, Crowley, Rayne and Lafayette Parish, where he was captured and arrested.