UPDATE: Johnston Street shooting was domestic murder/suicide, police say

LAFAYETTE, La. — A New Iberia man shot his wife and then himself as the woman was driving down Johnston Street with two children in the vehicle.

Lafayette Police say Kevin Brown, 60, was in the passenger seat and his wife Shentell, 47, was driving. Two kids were in the back seat, police say.

Kevin Brown shot his wife several times, and she died as a result of those injuries, police say. He then shot himself, and he died later at a local hospital, police say.

The children got out of the vehicle during the incident; one was able to flag down a passing motorist who took her to the police department. Another was struck by a passing vehicle, and sustained minor injuries, police say.

This incident remains under investigation by detectives with the Lafayette Police Department.

This weekend, we reported that the shooting took place on the 2100 block of Johnston Street, near The Ground Pat'i Restaurant, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Two victims of the incident have been located, police said at the time.