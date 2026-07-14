Two arrests made in Lafayette homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. — Two suspects have been arrested in the homicide of Irving Lumpkin III, 22, of Franklin.

Durrall Alexander Jr., 22, of Franklin, La., was arrested on July 7, 2026, in Sioux City, Iowa, on a charge of second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition back to Lafayette, La.

JMichael Gray, 22, of Franklin, La., was located by the Lafayette Police Department's Special Investigative Unit on Tuesday. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and criminal street gangs & patterns.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.