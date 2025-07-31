UPDATE: Here's what the UL System says about Savoie's retirement

Following Wednesday's announcement that Joseph Savoie, PhD., will retire from the President's Office, the University of Louisiana System has issued a release about the development.

Here's the full release:

Baton Rouge, LA – After nearly five decades of distinguished service to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of Louisiana System, and the Louisiana Board of Regents, Dr. Joseph Savoie will retire from his role as president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Dr. Savoie will continue at UL Lafayette as President Emeritus and will return to the faculty in spring 2026.

“I am proud of what the University has achieved over the last 17 years. We’ve expanded the campus footprint and positioned the University for the next generation of growth. We’ve reached the top level of the nation’s research institutions. We’ve improved classroom, research, athletic, and student facilities, built new ones, and set the course for continued achievement. We’ve enrolled record numbers of students and supported our community’s aspirations,” said Dr. Savoie. “There have been challenges, but also moments of celebration that I will cherish. I look forward to continuing to support the University by strengthening partnerships with our community of stakeholders.”

In his letter of retirement, Dr. Savoie cited the constant change and evolution of higher education and the need for new, innovative ideas and approaches to continue to meet the responsibilities of the changing landscape.

Dr. Savoie’s transition is effective July 31, 2025. This will allow a seamless transition in leadership, minimizing disruption, and ensuring the academic year begins with renewed focus.

“This is a moment to celebrate Dr. Savoie’s contributions, not only at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, but within the broader landscape of higher education. We are deeply appreciative of the time and effort he has dedicated to growing the university and strengthening its connection to the students, faculty, staff, and communities it serves,” said UL System President Rick Gallot. “His leadership and vision will be missed. The University of Louisiana System fully supports his decision to transition from his role as president, and we are excited to see his legacy provide the foundation for a new era of leadership and achievement both in Lafayette and beyond.”

The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Jaimie Hebert as interim president of UL Lafayette. Dr. Hebert is a three-time UL Lafayette graduate who has served as the university’s provost since 2018, making him a trusted leader with a deep understanding of what it means to be a Ragin’ Cajun.

“Dr. Hebert is a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of how to effectively support and enhance operations and drive transformative change within higher education,” said UL System Board Chair Mark Romero. The Board of Supervisors is grateful for his commitment to the university and broader system, and we look forward to his work in driving a smooth, stable transition period.”

The UL System will launch a national search for the next permanent president of UL Lafayette in the coming months. In the meantime, the university community can look forward to a new academic year led by trusted, experienced leaders focused on operational excellence, fiscal responsibility, and student success.