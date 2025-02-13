Watch Now
UPDATE Grand jury indicts two in alleged set up

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted two people and cleared a third in the October 2024 slaying of Anthony Babino Jr.

After Babino died in a shooting, police initially booked a man named Travean Cobb. But a week later they dropped all charges against him, saying their investigation revealed it was a case of self-defense after he had been set up to be robbed.

Police then arrested two other people: a juvenile and Daylan J. Williams, 22.

This week, the grand jury heard the case, and agreed with the Scott Police Department. They declined any charges against Cobb, and indicted the juvenile and Williams on charges of second-degree murder.

