UPDATE: Former LPSS teacher booked

UPDATE: Police say they've arrested Jose Luna, a former Acadiana High teacher, and booked him with prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

Last month, we reported that an Acadiana High teacher has been terminated and is under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department.

KATC's policy is to identify public officials or employees accused of wrong-doing only after they have been arrested or charged, so we didn't identify him then, but we did know his name was Jose Luna.

In March, Lafayette Police confirmed they had received a complaint against the teacher and that complaint was under investigation.

Lafayette Parish School System officials confirmed he was terminated on Friday, March 6.