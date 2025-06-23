UPDATE: Father and son dismissed from CPD over Youngsville incident

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — UPDATE: The father of a Carencro Police officer arrested in a June 14 shooting also was arrested during the investigation, and they've both been fired from the CPD.

Zachary Segura was arrested and booked with negligent injury after a June 14 shooting of a woman in a car in Youngsville. We reported that he's a Carencro officer; at that time Chief David Anderson said he was under investigation and on leave.

Today, we learn from the chief that both Zachary, and his dad Eric, have been dismissed from the department. He sent us this statement:

"Both Eric and Zachary Segura were involved in an incident on June 14th, 2025 within Youngsville Police Departments jurisdiction. The actions of the officers did not align with the Policy and Procedures of the Carencro Police Department and are no longer employed."

Records at LPCC show that Eric Segura, 54, was booked into the parish jail on June 19 on a warrant accusing him of resisting an officer, interfering with a law enforcement investigation and aggravated assault.

We've reached out to Youngsville Police for more information, and we'll update this story as soon as we hear back.

The incident happened on June 14 near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Copper Meadows Boulevard. Police were called to that intersection around 11 p.m. and found a woman in a vehicle, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, and at the time police said she was listed in stable condition.