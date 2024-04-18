UPDATE: Deputy has died

UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy who sustained injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot on Wednesday has died.

LPSO officials tell us that they received notification early this morning from the Coroner's Office that the deputy in this case had succumbed to his injuries.

HELP IS AVAILABLE: If you are struggling, here are some resources.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. Both of these services are free, available 24/7 and confidential.

On Wednesday, LPSO officials told us that a deputy sustained life-threatening injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The investigation was centered in the 200 block of W. Convent Street. The deputy was transported to a local medical facility.

Earlier Wednesday, LPSO deputies reported that a School Resource Officer at First Baptist Christian School had suffered the wound a short distance away from the school.

No students, faculty or staff were involved or injured during the incident. And, deputies said yesterday afternoon, there was no ongoing threat to the school or the public.

Area law enforcement agencies posted messages of condolence.