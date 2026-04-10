UPDATE: Defendant convicted of attempted murder

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Here's an update from The Advocate: John Nicholas has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder in the 2023 shooting that left officers wounded and a child dead. To read the story, click here. The murder charge against him for the child's slaying will be tried at a later date.

Here's an update from The Advocate: The death of 19-month-old Kaci Cyprian during a shootout between her uncle, John Nicholas, and Lafayette Police in 2023 will not be part of Nicholas’ trial, which began Tuesday with jury selection.

Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney said Nicholas, 33, is only being tried at this time on three counts of attempted first-degree murder of police officers and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Nicholas was charged with one count of second-degree murder for Cyprian’s death and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Cyprian was shot in the head and killed during the shootout in August 2023. Her brother was shot in the hand and her aunt, Mary Prejean, was shot three times in her left arm and left disabled.

Two police officers also were shot, one left partially paralyzed.

“He will be tried at a later date” on the other charges, Haney said.

Haney declined Tuesday to provide his reasons for splitting the case into two.

A pre-trial hearing was held on Monday in Lafayette, where he faces several charges in the incident that included the slaying of 19-month-old Kaci Cyprian.

The child was killed during an August 2023 officer-involved shooting involving Nicholas and the Lafayette Police Department.

According to The Advocate, a judge has ruled that body camera video and a 911 call will be admitted as evidence.

Prosecutors say Nicholas opened fire after officers forced entry during a reported domestic disturbance, sparking a gunfight that left multiple people injured, including an officer who was partially paralyzed.

Cyprian’s parents have filed a federal lawsuit against Lafayette Consolidated Government and officers involved in the shooting, which is on hold pending the outcome of the criminal case. For more details, view the original report from KATC.