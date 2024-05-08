UPDATE: Cyclist hit on Thruway has died

The man who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike on the Thruway has died.

Lafayette Police say Paul Camp, 64, of St. Martinville died yesterday of injuries he sustained in the April 24 crash.

Camp was riding his bike in the 2100 block of NW Evangeline Thruway.

A day later, a man was trying to cross the Thurway on foot and was hit by a vehicle; he died at the scene. Police identified him as Anthony Derouen, 63, of Lafayette.

In Camp's case, police say he was riding his bike on the Thurway around 8:30 p.m. near Chalmette Drive. A southbound vehicle in the middle lane hit him, and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.