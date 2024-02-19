UPDATE: Construction on University Corridor moved to February 26

Construction for the University Avenue Revitalization has been moved to start on February 26, 2024 instead of February 20, 2024.

The construction will take place from Alcide Dominique Dr. to Walker Rd.

The project will replace the center turn lane with a raised median while providing upgraded pedestrian facilities, landscaping, and lighting along the corridor. Work includes concrete pavement and curb, base course, drainage, sidewalks, driveways, handicap ramps, asphalt overlay, pavement markings and signing, and street lighting.

Mobile working operations will take place nightly from February 26 through February 29 for striping. The contractor will remove the existing center turn lane and shift the existing travel lanes toward the middle of the roadway. The lane widths will be narrowed to provide the contractor with a work zone at the outside edges of the roadway. The work will take place between 6 pm and 7 am.

Motorists shall expect intermittent lane closures throughout the duration of the project for various phases of work, except for the following time periods:

Between 7 am and 8:30 am – Monday through Friday

Between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm – School Days

Between 5 pm and 6 pm – Monday through Friday

Southbound Traffic – If queue impacts exits on I-10

A groundbreaking for the North University Revitalization Project will take place on Friday, February 23, at 9:00 a.m. at the Truman Early Childhood Education Center.