UPDATE: Bicyclist hit on Camellia Boulevard has died

Police say the bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle on Camellia Boulevard has died.

David Lanclos, 67, of Lafayette, was hit by a vehicle on Friday while riding his e-bike, police say. He has died from the injuries he sustained, police say.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was attempting to turn left onto northbound Camellia Boulevard from Woods Crossing when the crash occurred. At the same time, a bicyclist was crossing Camellia Boulevard from east to west.

The crash happened Friday afternoon.