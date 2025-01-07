UPDATE: Arrests made in New Year's Day shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Police say two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway on January 1, 2025.



Daykwon Guillot , 21, of Marksville, LA, was arrested on January 1, 2025, on one count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon.

Damon Guillot, 19, of Marksville, LA, was arrested three days later, on January 3rd. He faces charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Weapon, and Possession of a Machine Gun.

Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

At the time, we reported that police were called to the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thurway at around 2:30 a.m. on January 1, after witnesses reported multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, an officer encountered two groups of individuals actively exchanging gunfire.

The officer discharged their firearm in response to the threat.

The Louisiana State Police has been requested to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. All inquiries regarding the officer's actions should be directed to the Louisiana State Police.

Several individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

This incident remains under investigation. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.