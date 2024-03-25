UPDATE: Arrest made in Sunday slaying; victim identified

Lafayette Police have made an arrest in the Sunday shooting that left one person dead.

Lafayette Police say they've booked Jasyri Armon Hilliard, 27, of St. Martinville with second-degree murder in the shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Harrison Drive.

Police say the shooting came during a fight that happened among several people in that area. The victim, who died at a local hospital, has been identified as Elzy James Cyprian, 29, of Carencro.

Yesterday, Police told us they were called to the 100 block of Harrison Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The victim died at the hospital, police say.

If you have any information about the incident, you can call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

You also can download the LPD App and submit your information anonymously via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous, police say.