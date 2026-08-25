UPDATE: Arrest made in Jeffrey Drive shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — UPDATE: Lafayette Police report that they have arrested Treylan Leblanc, 21, of Youngsville, and booked him with one count attempted second-degree murder in the shooting.

He also was booked with possession of drugs and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

They say the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

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UPDATE - Lafayette police report that as of 7:24 a.m. Friday, both people hospitalized are in stable condition.

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Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Friday at an apartment on Jeffrey Drive.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. to a report of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say both were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. One is in stable condition, while the condition of the second person is unknown at this time.

A preliminary investigation found the shooting occurred between the two individuals inside the apartment, but the reason for the shooting is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and police say updates will be released as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the LPD App via the "submit a tip" tab or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. All callers remain anonymous.