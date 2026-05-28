UPDATE: APSO, LPD renew requests for info in disappearance

The Lafayette Police Department and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are renewing efforts to obtain information in the long-unsolved disappearance of Lafayette resident, Donna Marie Gonzales, who was reported missing in April of 1992.

Gonzales, age 27 at the time, was last seen on April 7, 1992, in the Gabriel’s Alley area of Rayne, where she had been working as an insurance salesperson and visiting local businesses. Witnesses reported seeing her at multiple locations throughout the day, with her last confirmed sighting in the mid-afternoon on April 7, 1992.

Despite extensive searches and investigative efforts at the time, Gonzales has never been located, and no arrests have been made, and in the 34 years since her disappearance, no conclusive evidence was found to explain her disappearance.

Details:

Name: Donna Marie Gonzales

Age at Disappearance: 27

Height: Approximately 5’3”

Weight: Approximately 130 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Other: Wore large-framed eyeglasses

The agencies say this case remains active and under review. Advances in investigative techniques and renewed attention to cold cases have led law enforcement to believe that someone may still have information that could help bring answers to Donna’s family.

"Even the smallest detail—something that may not have seemed important at the time—could be critical today," investigators say.

They want to speak to anyone who

Saw Donna Gonzales on or around April 7, 1992, in the Rayne area

Had contact with her through her insurance work

Observed suspicious activity in the Gabriel’s Alley / South Adams Avenue / U.S. Highway 90 area

Has knowledge of her movements, associates, or any circumstances surrounding her disappearance

to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact:

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Phone: (337) 788-8700

Lafayette Police Department Phone: (337) 291-7105

If you want to be anonymous, tips may be submitted through your local Crime Stoppers.