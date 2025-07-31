Unrestrained driver killed in single-vehicle crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A 36-year-old man from Abbeville died late Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 724, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on July 29 near the intersection of South Fieldspan Road and Paul Molbert Road. Investigators believe Schuyler Lewis was driving a 2023 Kia Sportage southbound when the vehicle left the road while navigating a curve. The SUV hit an embankment, then struck a tree and a utility pole.

Lewis, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene from his injuries.

Toxicology samples were collected for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

State Police are urging all drivers to make safe choices behind the wheel, including staying alert, avoiding distractions, and always using seat belts.