University of Louisiana at Lafayette Spring 2025 Commencement set

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Spring 2025 graduates will be celebrated during Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center.

Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred during individual ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges. Four ceremonies will be held on Friday and four ceremonies will be held on Saturday. Ceremonies are open to the public. Tickets are not required.

A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below.

Friday, May 16

Cajundome

· 9 a.m. – College of Engineering

· 1 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

Cajundome Convention Center

· 9 a.m. – College of the Arts

· 1 p.m. – University College

Saturday, May 17

Cajundome

· 9 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

· 1 p.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

Cajundome Convention Center

· 9 a.m. – College of Education & Human Development

· 1 p.m. – College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies should park at Cajun Field.

The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one clear bag, such as a one-gallon clear storage bag, or a small clear purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

Spring 2025 Commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed via links on the Cajundome’s website.

The individual ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of seven academic colleges.

Ceremonies for two, the College of the Arts and University College, will be livestreamed on UL Lafayette’s main Facebook page.

Share Commencement photos and messages to graduates on social media by using the hashtag #RaginGrads.

Visit the University’s Commencement website for more information, or to access the #RaginGrads photo wall. Students and parents with questions can email graduation@louisiana.edu.