United Way of Acadiana recruiting volunteers for free tax assistance program

LAFAYETTE PARISH — United Way of Acadiana is calling for volunteers to join its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which helps residents across five parishes file their taxes free of charge.

United Way of Acadiana looking for Tax Preparation Volunteers

The initiative, supported by the IRS, offers free tax preparation to individuals who earned less than $67,000 last year, as well as to the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and residents for whom English is a second language. Volunteers are trained and certified by the IRS before assisting taxpayers during the upcoming season.

“It’s a huge benefit to the community,” said Holly Cope-Lynn, Director of Marketing and Communications for United Way of Acadiana. “Last year, we secured around $3 million in refunds — that’s $3 million back into the pockets of the people who need it the most and into our local economy.”

United Way’s VITA program serves Lafayette, Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parishes, providing free tax services to around 2,500 people each year. With tax season beginning in January 2026, the organization is seeking community members to volunteer just a few hours a week or a couple of times a month through the April 23 tax deadline.

Volunteer training will begin in December, and United Way hopes to have sign-ups completed by the end of November to prepare participants for the sessions.

Those interested can register at unitedwayofacadiana.org/vita to join the program.

KATC

The VITA program is one of United Way of Acadiana’s key efforts to promote financial stability in the region — alongside education, health, and basic needs. Organizers say that a few hours of service can make a lasting impact for families and the local economy alike.

