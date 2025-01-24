United Way of Acadiana hosting a workshop about Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

The United Way of Acadiana is hosting a workshop on the Earned Income Tax Credit on Saturday - and it is NOT canceled!

Here are the details; there's also a flyer below.

WHAT— United Way of Acadiana (UWA) is hosting a workshop for individuals to learn more about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

WHO— UWA with support from Lafayette Consolidated Government, CapitalOne, Operation Hope, and IRS.

WHY— To help individuals claim the EITC and other tax benefits, learn how to maximize their refund, and get tips for tax filing.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND— Anyone who is interested in learning more about the EITC and other tax benefits.

WHEN/WHERE— Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Taylor Center: 111 Shirley Picard Dr., Lafayette, LA 70501

Here's the flyer: