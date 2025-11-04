United Way hosts free nonprofit meetup on storytelling and impact

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Local nonprofits are getting the chance to sharpen their storytelling skills this week at United Way of Acadiana’s quarterly Nonprofit Meetup, a free event focused on teaching organizations how to communicate their impact more effectively.

Kade Turner, executive director of CASA, said the event gives local nonprofit leaders tools to turn their missions into compelling stories that engage the public and attract support.

“A lot of nonprofits in our area make tremendous impact in our community, but sometimes struggle to express that mission or present that impact to the public,” Turner said. “This meetup will give them the assets and tools they need to tell those impactful stories.”

The free session will be held Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill of Acadiana’s Community Training Center on Congress Street. Goodwill is also sponsoring lunch for attendees.

“If you just come and register, you get a free lunch out of it and some very valuable tools to take away,” Turner added.

This quarter’s meetup will feature a panel discussion with storytelling experts from across Acadiana. The panel will take a conversational, podcast-style format to explore how media, marketing, and nonprofit leadership intersect in effective storytelling.

“It’s not often you can get that many people in media to sit down at once,” Turner said. “It should be a very interesting conversation.”

With 2026 planning already underway for many nonprofits, Turner said the timing is ideal. “This is one of those events you just don’t want to miss,” he said. “Knowing how you’ll tell your story in 2026 is the best way to start the new year strong.”

For more information or to register visit United Way of Acadiana’s website here

