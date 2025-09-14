Unattended pot sparks apartment fire in Scott

SCOTT, La. — Fire sparked in a Scott apartment after a pot was left on the stove unattended.

Scott Fire Department was called to the Ile des Cannes Apartment Complex in the 100 block of Windward Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, where firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the lower unit of the four-plex building.

Crews located heavy fire in the kitchen and quickly brought it under control, according to SFD.

After an investigation, SFD determined the fire originated from a pot left unattended on the stove while the resident was cooking breakfast. Flames spread from the stovetop to the wall behind it and into the attic area of the apartment.

All five occupants safely evacuated the building, and no injuries were reported in the incident, but the kitchen was left with heavy fire damage, according to SFD. The rest of the apartment, as well as the three adjoining units, were left with moderate smoke damage.

Firefighters from Duson and Judice assisted in the incident.