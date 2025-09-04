Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Unattended coffee bean roaster sends smoke billowing out of coffee shop

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
An unattended coffee bean roaster sent smoke billowing from the Jet Coffee shop Wednesday afternoon, but there was no fire and no injuries were reported.

Lafayette firefighters responded to an investigation at Jet Coffee, 101 Camino Real Road, for heavy smoke emitting from the business.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the doors and vents on the roof. Emergency crews entered the business and discovered the smoke coming from a bean roaster. The bean roaster was in an adjacent building space. Crews set up fans to assist in exhausting the smoke from the interior of the building.

Fire officials determined the roaster was left unattended by employees which caused the beans to overheat. There was no fire, just heavy smoke.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.