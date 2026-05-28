Unattended candles cause shed fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette firefighters responded to a shed fire in the backyard of a house on Japonica Drive Thursday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished before it was able to reach the house, but the shed was left with heavy damage.

According to Lafayette Fire Department, the homeowner left several unattended candles lit inside the shed, which was used as a personal and storage space. They believe the open flame ignited some nearby combustible material. Fire officials determined the fire was an accident.