Unattended candle results in townhouse fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — A candle left unattended resulted in a townhouse fire in Lafayette Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, Lafayette firefighters responded to a residential fire in a townhouse on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the two-story townhouse, and the resident informed responders the fire was in the upstairs bedroom.

The fire was able to be put out, but the room sustained heavy fire damage. The damage was confined to only that townhouse.

Fire officials were able to determine the fire's origin on the bed and said it was started by an unattended candle. The fire was ruled an accident.