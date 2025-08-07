UL Summer Commencement set for Friday at the Cajundome

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Summer 2025 graduates will be celebrated during Commencement ceremonies on Friday, Aug. 8, at the Cajundome.

Ceremonies are open to the public. Tickets are not required.

Members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies should park at Cajun Field.

The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one clear bag, such as a one-gallon clear storage bag, or a small clear purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Facebook page and the Cajundome website.

