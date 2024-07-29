UL Summer Commencement set for Friday

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will confer undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees on Friday, Aug. 2, during Summer 2024 Commencement.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in the Cajundome. Tickets aren’t required.

Graduates and guests should enter the Cajundome parking lot through Gate 8 via West Congress Street or through Gate 11 via Reinhardt Drive [commencement.louisiana.edu]. Accommodations will be available for graduates or guests with disabilities.

Security measures will be in place at the Cajundome. University Police will examine the contents of all purses, bags and packages. Guests will be permitted to carry the following items into the Cajundome:

A small purse or clutch 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches;

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag;

A clear bag no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches;

An equipment bag for essential medical items;

A diaper bag; and

Binoculars in a clear bag or in a case of the same dimensions as purses.

Balloons, signs, wrapped gifts or other large items won’t be allowed.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Facebook page [facebook.com] and the Cajundome website [cajundome.com].

Share your story with family and friends by using the #ragingrads hashtag on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Follow the University's @ULLafayette [instagram.com] and @RaginGraduation Instagram [instagram.com] accounts and X (formerly Twitter) [twitter.com]account for photos of the event.

Visit the University’s Commencement website [commencement.louisiana.edu] for gifs and gif stickers [giphy.com], desktop and phone wallpapers [commencement.louisiana.edu], and downloadable Instagram story templates [commencement.louisiana.edu].

Learn more about Summer 2024 Commencement [commencement.louisiana.edu].