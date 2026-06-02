UL payroll change means no August income for employees

Payroll changes will leave some UL Lafayette employees, including professors, without a paycheck in August, The Advocate is reporting.

On May 27, officials at University of Louisiana at Lafayette advised employees that the university is switching everyone to a biweekly pay schedule. Instead of professors, graduate students and adjunct professors being paid once a month, they’ll be paid every other week, the newspaper reports.

Faculty will receive their final monthly paycheck on July 31 and won’t receive their first biweekly check until Sept. 4. The new school year starts Aug. 15.

An email from the university advised employees to review the new pay dates and their personal finances and adjust their budgets accordingly, The Advocate reports.

That messaging to just plan ahead angered some faculty, Leah Orr, faculty senate president and head of the English department, told the newspaper.

To read her interview and the rest of the story, click here.