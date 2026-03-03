UL offers fully online psychology degree

Students applying to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette bachelor’s degree in psychology program [louisiana.edu] now have the option to attend on campus or fully online.

The program will follow the same curriculum as UL Lafayette’s on-campus general psychology degree, giving students another pathway to study human behavior, research, and applied psychology.

Whitney Storey, senior instructor and program coordinator for the online psychology program, said the program’s goal is to balance depth with flexibility.

“We designed a flexible program that does not sacrifice rigor so students can gain the analytical and research skills needed to begin their careers or advance into graduate study,” Storey said. “Faculty engagement ensures their curriculum is as broad as the discipline but as focused as their career goals.”

The launch of the online format comes as demand for community and social service professionals is expected to grow faster than the national average through 2034, with more than 300,000 openings annually, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The online bachelor’s in psychology program is the third program in the College of Liberal Arts to be offered online in as many years. The others are criminal justice and sociology.

Dr. Ani Kokobobo, the college’s dean, said by creating online pathways, the University is increasing opportunities for students to access career prospects in areas like social services, management and research.

“There’s a demand among students who previously attended UL Lafayette or another university to use their college credits and finish their degrees,” Kokobobo said. “For those students, online coursework provides that opportunity.”

Students can apply now to enroll for the Fall 2026 semester.