UL Nursing graduates ace national licensure exam

Graduates of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s nursing program have attained a 100% first-time passage rate for the first two quarters of 2024 on the national licensure exam.

A total of 106 nursing students passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses as first-time test takers, according to 2024 first-time passage rates on the rigorous national exam released by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.

The University’s passage rate for the NCLEX-RN exceeds the state average of 94.7% and the national average of 93.3%, said Dr. Lisa Broussard, dean of UL Lafayette’s College of Nursing & Health Sciences [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].

The 100% first-time passage rate was earned by nursing graduates from the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters.

“The perfect passage rate is indicative of the longstanding excellence of our nationally and internationally recognized academic programs, and the quality and diligence of our nursing students,” Broussard said.

“And, as the primary creator of the region’s health care workforce, it also signals that we are fulfilling our obligation to prepare highly educated, skilled graduates,” she added.

Over the course of the past 25 years, the average first-time pass rate for UL Lafayette graduates has been 95.7%, surpassing both the state and national averages, according to Broussard.

Passage of the NCLEX-RN exam is required by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing for licensure of candidates, according to information at www.ncsbn.org.